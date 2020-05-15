28

Actor Park Ji Hoon passes away at 32 due to stomach cancer

Actor Park Ji Hoon has passed away at the age of 32 due to stomach cancer.

On May 15, reports revealed Park Ji Hoon died of gastric cancer this past Wednesday. The actor's family announced the news on social media, stating, "I'm writing a message here in case I didn't contact some people by accident. Thank you very much for your warm comfort and encouragement despite the spread of COVID-19. Because of you, I was able to send my younger brother off well. You were not only a strength to me, but my whole family. I won't forget it."

The message continued, "Be careful of the coronavirus, and I hope you'll always be healthy. Once again, I would like to express my deep gratitude." 

Park Ji Hoon was a model-turned-actor known for his appearance on the tvN drama 'Chicago Typewriter'.

  1. Park Ji Hoon
thewiskeredcat133 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Oh my god... no... life is so unfair..

2

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,980 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Rest In Peace So many young people dying of different illnesses, such a sad world

