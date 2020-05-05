ZE:A's Kwanghee says he's been suffering from malicious comments & talks about weight loss

3

ZE:A's Kwanghee revealed he's been suffering from malicious comments lately and talked about his weight loss.

On the May 5th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', listeners greeted Kwanghee with compliments, and he expressed, "I've been suffering from malicious comments lately, so I really needed these sort of welcoming messages."

He also shared that he works to maintain his weight, saying, "I don't want to gain weight, so I work hard running on the running machine and go cycling. The best way is to avoid eating. I'm too skinny now, so people have nothing to look at. That's why I'm working hard to work out."

When DJ Choi Hwa Jung suggested he try his hand at beauty vlogging on YouTube, Kwanghee responded, "I want to challenge myself to that, but I don't have the courage. If you cheer me on, I'll give it a try." 

In recent news, Kwanghee was confirmed as the new host of 'Weekly Idol' alongside Super Junior's Eunhyuk. 

