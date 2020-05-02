1

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

2PM's Taecyeon cast in his first ever historical film

AKP STAFF

2PM's Taecyeon will be starring in his first ever historical acting role since debut, for director Kim Han Min's upcoming film 'Hansan'!

On May 7, Taecyeon's label 51K confirmed to media outlets that the idol-turned-actor will be starring in 'Hansan'. Based off of real historical events, 'Hansan' tells the story of a fierce naval battle between Joseon and Japan which took place in the year 1592. Taecyeon will be playing the role of a passionate Korean naval soldier, Lim Joon Young

Also starring Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han, and more, 'Hansan' is slated to begin filming in the latter half of 2020. 

  1. Taecyeon
0 465 Share 50% Upvoted
Hara
'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother
3 hours ago   11   21,946
Hara
'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother
3 hours ago   11   21,946

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND