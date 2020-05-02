2PM's Taecyeon cast in his first ever historical film

2PM's Taecyeon will be starring in his first ever historical acting role since debut, for director Kim Han Min's upcoming film 'Hansan'!

On May 7, Taecyeon's label 51K confirmed to media outlets that the idol-turned-actor will be starring in 'Hansan'. Based off of real historical events, 'Hansan' tells the story of a fierce naval battle between Joseon and Japan which took place in the year 1592. Taecyeon will be playing the role of a passionate Korean naval soldier, Lim Joon Young.

Also starring Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han, and more, 'Hansan' is slated to begin filming in the latter half of 2020.

