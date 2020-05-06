NCT 127 certified triple platinum, Kang Daniel certified platinum in album sales for Gaon certifications this month

On May 7, Gaon chart revealed its list of newly added albums and singles to its Gaon certification system, for the month of May.

In the album sales category, NCT 127's 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' was certified triple platinum, after surpassing 750,000 copies. In addition, Kang Daniel's 1st mini album 'Cyan' was certified platinum, after surpassing a total of 250,000 copies sold.

In the streaming category, HYNN's "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" and Monday Kiz's "My Love Has Faded Away" were both certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams.



Congratulations to all!