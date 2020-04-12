4

Woollim Entertainment reveals Lovelyz members' SNS accounts are fake, will take legal action

AKP STAFF

Woollim Entertainment will be taking legal action.


The label revealed that Lovelyz members were being impersonated online by entering group chats. (Mostly likely the 'solitary chats' on KakaoTalk'.) None of the members that apparently visited were the Lovelyz members, and they used photos that were uploaded on SNS as well as photos on family members' messenger profiles. 

Woollim Entertainment emphasized that Lovelyz members are only communicating to fans through official channels, and that they will continue to monitor the situation and take legal action.

