HA:TFELT (Yenny) will be dropping a limited edition storybook with '1719'.

'1719' is Yenny's first ever full solo album. She'll be releasing a limited-edition storybook of her own life. She drew all the photos in it herself, and also included doodles and saying that she liked. The storybook will also include the '1719' album CD as well, and only 1,719 copies will be printed.

Check out some of the pages below! '1719' will drop at 6PM KST on the 23rd.