Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

CRAVITY to reveal 'Break All the Rules' stage for the first time during live showcase

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY will be streaming their showcase live.

The Starship Entertainment boy group will be debuting on April 14th with 'HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE' and title song "Break All the Rules". The boys will hold a live showcase through 'V Live' on the 14th at 8PM KST, where they'll perform the show for the first time.

CRAVITY, which will be Starship Entertainment's first boy group in 5 years since MONSTA X, will include 9 members. X1 members Minhee and Hyeongjun are confirmed to be in the group. Jungmo and Wonjin, who were also part of 'Produce X 101', will also be joining the group, along with SerimAllenWoobinTaeyoung, and Seongmin.

The group is set to debut at 6PM KST on the 14th.

