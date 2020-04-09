Two middle school boys who sexual assaulted a female student go to court

Two middle school boys who sexually assaulted a middle school girl stood in front of the media.

On April 9th, middle school student 'A' and one other suspect were taken to Incheon District Court where they will be interrogated. They avoided all contact with the media cameras present before entering court.

They will be charged with sexual assault under the special act on the punishment of sexual violence. Both were arrested in NIKE gear but were not handcuffed. When asked by reporters if he admitted to the charges or if he had anything to say to the victim, student 'A' did not respond.

Last month, the victim's mother asked for severe punishment for 'A' and other perpetrators through a petition. This is the first time information about the suspects has been released.





