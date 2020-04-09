13

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Two middle school boys who sexual assaulted a female student go to court

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

Two middle school boys who sexually assaulted a middle school girl stood in front of the media. 

On April 9th, middle school student 'A' and one other suspect were taken to Incheon District Court where they will be interrogated. They avoided all contact with the media cameras present before entering court. 

They will be charged with sexual assault under the special act on the punishment of sexual violence. Both were arrested in NIKE gear but were not handcuffed. When asked by reporters if he admitted to the charges or if he had anything to say to the victim, student 'A' did not respond.

Last month, the victim's mother asked for severe punishment for 'A' and other perpetrators through a petition. This is the first time information about the suspects has been released. 


  1. misc.
3 4,380 Share 100% Upvoted

7

nunyabsnss1,804 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This culture of misogyny just keeps getting passed down from generation to generation. When will we start taking this seriously and try to change the culture that dehumanizes women and objectifies them? Until then, this will never change. I read the mother's petition and what happened to her daughter is horrific. I can't even imagine. I pray for her recovery, her healing and hopefully one day her peace.

Share

1

NethmiKpop104 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Unless their judicial system changes and the sentences become as severe as the crime they committed the misogyny, the sexual harassment and the assault will continue to happen.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Minhwan
Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'
16 hours ago   0   3,238
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
14 hours ago   2   6,725

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND