The 94-line or 97-line? Netizens discuss which birth year line has the best idols

Birth year lines are a popular topic in Korean culture, and some netizens have begun debating which line has the most legendary idols after a community forum post sparked discussion.

The post, uploaded on April 9th, was titled: "Which line has the best idols?" and continued to state: "I think the 94 line. Suzy, Sulli, Na-Eun, Seulgi, Hyeri, Krystal, Minzy, Kai, Sehun, Kaeun, Illhoon, RM, J-Hope, Seolhyun, Wendy, JB, Jr., Jackson Wang"





While the poster did have a strong argument, that didn't stop other netizens from chiming in and saying:





"For male idols, 97 line has Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Jaehyun, BTS's Jungkook, Seventeen's Mingyu. There are more that people don't know like The Boyz's Younghoon and SF9's Yoo Tae Yang."







"For me, it has to be 94.. just with Sulli and Krystal alone, it's over. But then add Na-Eun, Suzy, Seolhyun, and Hyeri. And then from the boy side of SM family comes Kai, Sehun. The 94 line was the gold and silver line for the label. And now BTS has RM and J Hope. 94 is the best!"





"97 is the most legendary. All their faces are insane. NCT's Jaehyun, BTS's Jungkook, Eunwoo, Yoogyeom, GOT7's BamBam, Seventeen's Dogyeom, Mingyu, and The8, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Lovelyz's Soojung, BINI, Gugudan's Mina, DIA's Chaeyon, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, LABOUM's Solbin, TWICE's Jihyo, Oh My Girl's Jiho, Minnie, GFriend's Yuju, VICTON's Hansae, GFriend's Eunha, BLACKPINK's Rose and Lisa, NCT's WinWin, and more. Are there more?"







"What about the 91 line? Minho, CL, Seohyun, Irene, Solar, Chorong, Nicole, Hara, Key, Min, Nana, Hoya, Hyorin, Mir, Suho."

"The 96 line is underrated. You got Kang Daniel, Sana, Momo, Jeongyeon, Joy, Doyoung Kun, Ten, Jennie, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Wonwoo, Hoshi, Woozi, Jun, I.M, Somin, Jiwoo, Chanmi, Chunhyuk, Lee Hi, Zelo, Youngjae."

Which line do you think is the most legendary?