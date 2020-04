A recent popular forum post has led to a lot of discussion about the idols with the best side profiles in the K-pop industry.



The post, titled 'The Top 2 Idol Side Profiles' listed the following idols:







Red Velvet's Irene





T-ARA's Jiyeon

BTS's V





GOT7's Jinyoung

Other popular candidates suggested by netizens include:

Former INFINITE member L

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Who do you think should be added to this list?