Jo Se Ho shocks netizens with his 8 kilogram (17 pound) weight loss

Comedian Jo Se Ho gave an update on his weight and health loss journey, and netizens are shocked at how much weight the comedian has lost.

Previously known for his plump image, Jo Se Ho posted a new picture of him on Instagram on April 3rd wearing a blue cardigan. His caption reads: "The blue I like #Today #Like this." Jo Se Ho shows off a sweet smile as he displays a leaner figure and more defined facial features.

Jo Se Ho has been dieting through 'Happy Together 4's diet project. He is currently co-hosting tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block' alongside Yoo Jae Suk.

