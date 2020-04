Girl group Dream Catcher has taken over 'Idol Radio' with a number of unit and group performances!

The girls show off their newest song "Black or White" and also break off into vocal duos to show off their camaraderie and performance skills on the April 3rd episode! This underrated girl group is definitely starting to reach fans' radars, so be sure to keep your eye out for them!

Check out the rest of the performances below.