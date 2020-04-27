10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

WayV release a sleek poster for their upcoming 'Beyond LIVE' concert 'Beyond the Vision'

WayV is up next as the second artist of SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' online concert series, with their very own live concert 'Beyond the Vision' coming soon!

WayV's 'Beyond the Vision' will air via 'Beyond LIVE' and 'V Live+' this coming May 3 at 3 PM KST worldwide, featuring state-of-the art digital and interactive broadcast technology. Just this past weekend, SuperM successfully wrapped up 'Beyond LIVE's first ever online concert 'Beyond the Future' with fans tuning in from across the globe. 

Check out WayV's sleek, handsome poster for their upcoming show below!

