Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Jo Kwon, NU'EST's Ren, & ASTRO's MJ cast as lead of musical 'Jamie'

Jo Kwon, NU'EST's Ren, ASTRO's MJ, and Shin Joo Hyup have been quadruple cast as the male lead Jamie of upcoming musical, 'Jamie'!

Originally known as 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', the English musical tells the story of a 17-year old named Jamie, who dreams of becoming a drag queen. 2AM's Jo Kwon and musical actor Shin Joo Hyup will be joining the cast as veteran stars leading the production, while in ASTRO member MJ's case, this will mark his musical debut. 

'Jamie' is expected to open this summer starting on July 7. Tickets go on sale on May 14. 

