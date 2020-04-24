8

Gary's son Ha Oh of 'Superman Is Back' selected as a diaper brand model

Gary's adorable son Ha Oh of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' has been chosen as the new endorsement model of premium diaper and cleansing wipes brand, 'Enblanc'!

On April 24, 'Enblanc' revealed, "We've selected Ha Oh as the endorsement model of our most popular product, the 'Keep Friends' diapers. We chose Ha Oh as we felt that his warm and lovely image on 'Superman Is Back', as well as his strong sense of societal justice, matched well with a business aimed toward children's products." 

Meanwhile, you can watch Gary and Ha Oh's heartwarming father-son chemistry every Sundays on 'Superman Is Back', airing at 9:15 PM KST!

lunatic-lady44 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Imagine if they decide to leave Hao's hair be after being cut by Gary without going to salon, and he appears on ads with that hair lol

thealigirl83,969 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

he's the absolute cutest

