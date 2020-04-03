Judge of American 'Masked Singer' and former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger wants to invite BTS's Jimin to the show

Nicole Scherzinger, a judge of the American version of the hit Korean show 'The Masked Singer' has stated that she would invite Jimin to her show!

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of the show franchise itself, Nicole stated that she would invite Jimin, saying: "I wish I could say that in Korean."

Korean American judge Ken Jeong also sent his love to the show, saying the Korean celebrity he would invite to the show would be director Bong Joon Ho. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke also send their love and congratulations to the show as well. Check out the clip below!