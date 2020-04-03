36

16

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Judge of American 'Masked Singer' and former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger wants to invite BTS's Jimin to the show

AKP STAFF

Nicole Scherzinger, a judge of the American version of the hit Korean show 'The Masked Singer' has stated that she would invite Jimin to her show!

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of the show franchise itself, Nicole stated that she would invite Jimin, saying: "I wish I could say that in Korean."

Korean American judge Ken Jeong also sent his love to the show, saying the Korean celebrity he would invite to the show would be director Bong Joon Ho. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke also send their love and congratulations to the show as well. Check out the clip below!

  1. Jimin
3 1,341 Share 69% Upvoted

1

bizarresone101232 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Oh that would be nice. Just FYI she is not a former member of the pussycat dolls. She is still a member and they have been back for a while.

Share

1

naimaninaaaaa173 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

yes we want to see jimin in this show please

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks
4 hours ago   4   8,556

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND