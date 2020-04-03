10

4

Misc
Posted by sl278

Henry tries his best to make the trending Dalgona Coffee

AKP STAFF

Henry made fans laugh with his attempt to make the trending Dalgona Coffee.

The video was uploaded to his personal Youtube channel on April 3rd. Dalgona Coffee takes a lot of arm work as you have to whisk vigorously to get the right texture, and given Henry's desire to make a 'Henry Cafe', he was at first, determined to succeed. However, the scene became all too relatable when Henry began to ask: "Why does anyone make this..." 


Have you tried Dalgona Coffee yet? Check out the video above!

  1. Henry
