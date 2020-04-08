Netizens crack up at 'Radio Star's clever CGI additions to tone down 19+ dancing

A clip of comedians Ahn Young Mi and Park Na Rae has become wildly popular on a popular internet community forum for 'Radio Star's clever usage of CGI.

The post, hilariously titled 'The CG effects put in to save the PD's life' includes clips of Ahn Young Mi and Park Na Rae playing guitar and bouncing shiny pink comets to hide the 19+ nature of their dances.

Although the clip was from an episode aired two months ago, netizens have resurfaced it and are cracking up at the clever way the graphics were incorporated. Netizens comments include:

"LOLLLLLLLLLLL"

"How many times did they have to put CGI in LOL"

"The CGI is PERFECT."

"My god this is so funny."

"I've never seen any CGI that beat this."

What do you think? Check out the full clip below!