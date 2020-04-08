(G)I-DLE establishes partnership with Republic Records for US promotions

(G)I-DLE is coming to the US and has established a partnership with Republic Records in order to promote in the US!

The girls released their third mini-album 'I Trust' in the US with Republic Records, marking their official US debut. President, COO, and co-founder of Republic Records, Avery Lipman, expressed his excitement for the partnership and stated:

“We are excited to be teaming up with the multi-talented girl group, (G)I-DLE as they make their highly anticipated debut into the U.S. marketplace. The new mini-album, I trust, launches the group stateside as we endeavor to accelerate their trajectory towards global stardom.”

The signing follows other partnerships established between Korean groups and Republic Records. (G)I-DLE will be joining TWICE and TXT as partners with Republic Records. Are you excited for their potential in Western markets?

