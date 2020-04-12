3

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Nam Gyu Ri debuts new short hairstyle ahead of SeeYa's comeback

AKP STAFF

Nam Gyu Ri showed off her new short hairstyle ahead of SeeYa's comeback. 

On April 12, the singer turned actress posted a picture of her with a new haircut on her Instagram. In a caption, she wrote, "Bob cut.Spring"

Well-known ballad girl group SeeYa debuted with 3 original members including Kim Yeon Ji, Lee Bo Ram, and Nam Gyu Ri in 2006, garnering attention with various hits. The group then announced their official disbandment in January of 2011, after which Nam Gyu Ri transitioned into an actress, and Kim Yeon Ji and Lee Bo Ram promoted as solo artists.

The three SeeYa members reunited thanks to JTBC's 'Sugarman 3' and confirmed they will be returning with a project album soon on March 25. 

How do you like her new hairstyle?

View this post on Instagram

🌹단발.봄

A post shared by 남규리🌹 (@nam_gyuri) on

  1. Nam Gyu Ri
  2. SeeYa
0 782 Share 100% Upvoted
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha confirms April comeback date
6 hours ago   5   3,623
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha confirms April comeback date
6 hours ago   5   3,623
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
1 day ago   114   124,617
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
4 days ago   10   17,386

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND