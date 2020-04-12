Nam Gyu Ri debuts new short hairstyle ahead of SeeYa's comeback

Nam Gyu Ri showed off her new short hairstyle ahead of SeeYa's comeback.



On April 12, the singer turned actress posted a picture of her with a new haircut on her Instagram. In a caption, she wrote, "Bob cut.Spring"

Well-known ballad girl group SeeYa debuted with 3 original members including Kim Yeon Ji, Lee Bo Ram, and Nam Gyu Ri in 2006, garnering attention with various hits. The group then announced their official disbandment in January of 2011, after which Nam Gyu Ri transitioned into an actress, and Kim Yeon Ji and Lee Bo Ram promoted as solo artists.

The three SeeYa members reunited thanks to JTBC's 'Sugarman 3' and confirmed they will be returning with a project album soon on March 25.

