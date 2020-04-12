13

Former MONSTA X member Wonho reportedly refers to his personal fandom as "Monbebe"

Former MONSTA X member Wonho reportedly referred to his personal fandom as "Monbebe", which is a fandom name of MONSTA X. 

Previously, Wonho departed the group and the label back in 2019. Now he is a solo artist under Highline Entertainment. However, on April 12, an anonymous user posted two screenshots showing that he first called his personal fandom as Monbebes, which is a fandom name for his previous group. 

In the first picture shown below, Wonho wrote "Monbebe did you have dinner?" in the title. In the second picture shown below, Wonho later corrected the title to read, "Everyone!! Did you have dinner?" He didn't change the body of the post which both read, "Hope everyone did."

Netizens are debating whether this was intentional or was a simple mistake. 

What do you think? 

 

Aga_C2,041 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I think Monbebe is literally just ingrained in his personal vocab he used it so much, the most out of all of the members. He was always talking to or about monbebes.


I think his fans should be called 'Wonbebe' to at least make things easier.

Asheree_B2 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Still upsets me how some "Monbebes" attacked the MONSTA X members for hanging out with him. I miss him in MONSTA X, I honestly thought he would have returned :(. But all the best to him.

