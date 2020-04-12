9

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gugudan's Mina speaks out against extreme diets

AKP STAFF

Gugudan's Mina spoke out against extreme diets, raising concerns regarding her younger fans. 

During the recent live stream on her Instagram, Mina opened up about the real reason why she has previously shared her extreme diet measures. She said, "I shared my sparkling water diet because I knew it's really unhealthy for you from my experience. I didn't want you guys to try my method so I'm very upset whenever someone DM's me if she can lose weight like me if she only drinks sparkling water." 

She continued, "It's unnecessary unless you have a job like mine. I don't think being skinny is the only way to be beautiful." When someone commented "But I still think being skinny is better.", she said, "Then you do you."  

Netizens are supportive of Mina's remarks. Some of the comments include: "What was that person thinking? Everything Mina said was absolutely true." "I know she was under extreme pressure to lose weight because of her smaller peers on Produce 101. I'm rooting for her." "I'm glad she is speaking about body positivity." 

Below are the snippets from the live stream. What do you think? 

  1. Gugudan
  2. Mina
3 4,423 Share 82% Upvoted

-1

jin_sungmin2,080 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Some people might want idols to take a stand for body positivity and be proud of whatever size the naturally are, but we must keep in mind that they are just people. Idols conform to these standards because they would not have made it in the entertainment industry without doing so. You can bring up certain idols who have not forced themselves to fit the traditional size expectations of this industry, but the truth is that they were only able to do that because they had the support of a company that didn't mind their size. If a company tells a trainee to lose weight in order to debut, you best believe they're going to do it.

Share

1 more reply

-1

yaja-yaha614 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

On one hand, no, even if you have a job like hers... extreme diets are never okay.
On the other hand, it is not something she is in position to change. She is only doing what was already put in place for idols long before she became one.
Anything that involves one source of 'nourishment' is a bad diet & she wasn't the first person to try it or to mention it.
Unfortunately, when a celebrity mentions a diet, all people really care about are the results... & if those results are near the individual's goals, they will want to try it too (even if it harms their health).

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha confirms April comeback date
6 hours ago   5   3,623
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha confirms April comeback date
6 hours ago   5   3,623
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
1 day ago   114   124,617
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
4 days ago   10   17,386

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND