Gugudan's Mina speaks out against extreme diets

Gugudan's Mina spoke out against extreme diets, raising concerns regarding her younger fans.



During the recent live stream on her Instagram, Mina opened up about the real reason why she has previously shared her extreme diet measures. She said, "I shared my sparkling water diet because I knew it's really unhealthy for you from my experience. I didn't want you guys to try my method so I'm very upset whenever someone DM's me if she can lose weight like me if she only drinks sparkling water."

She continued, "It's unnecessary unless you have a job like mine. I don't think being skinny is the only way to be beautiful." When someone commented "But I still think being skinny is better.", she said, "Then you do you."

Netizens are supportive of Mina's remarks. Some of the comments include: "What was that person thinking? Everything Mina said was absolutely true." "I know she was under extreme pressure to lose weight because of her smaller peers on Produce 101. I'm rooting for her." "I'm glad she is speaking about body positivity."

Below are the snippets from the live stream. What do you think?