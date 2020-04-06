Hara's older brother begs for severe punishment regarding ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

On April 6, Goo Hara's older brother Goo Ho In made an impassioned plea for justice ahead of Choi Jong Bum's trial, pouring out his grief and feelings regarding the matter while calling for change and justice.

He references the impact Choi made on Hara's drastic decision and expresses anger over the fact that Choi was not found guilty on illegally hidden camera filmings as was ultimately sentenced to probation and a suspended sentence without any prison time.

Meanwhile, Choi's appeal trial is to take place on May 21st. Goo Ho In's post reads as follows:



"Hello. This is Goo Hara's brother Goo Ho In.

I learned that Choi Jong Bum's appeal case will be starting in May, and I am speaking as a representative to prevent further harm from coming to our family by stating our statement regarding this matter.





As you may know, the perpetrator received a suspended sentence during his first trial. However, after he received his sentence, Choi opened his own beauty salon and held open parties. he has shown a completely different side of him and showed a completely different face, 180 degrees different from how he presented himself. Our family, as well as Hara's friends, loved and cared for Hara. There is no way to describe our anger at the despicable actions.

Regretfully, our country is still not punishing perpetrators of dating violence with the intensity it should. We are still reeling over the fact that Choi received a not guilty sentence for hidden camera filming, and acknowledging the violence and threats he made against Hara caused her severe mental damage led to his sentence. The court helped Choi return to society, and we cannot understand that.





Hara's drastic choice was highly affected by Choi's actions, and we ask for severe and just punishment. We hope that at least in the second trial, that the court makes a decision that appeals to logic and justice, bringing punishment to an evil criminal.





In addition, we look forward to the institutional reform for those affected and pained by dating violence. Thank you for loving and caring about Hara.



PS. It is said that our petition has now been formally filed with the National Assembly and referred to the National Assembly Law and Judicial Commission. We hope that the new parliament will make sure the law is made. Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to many people at home and abroad who sympathized and agreed with the petition."









