Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hara's older brother begs for severe punishment regarding ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

On April 6, Goo Hara's older brother Goo Ho In made an impassioned plea for justice ahead of Choi Jong Bum's trial, pouring out his grief and feelings regarding the matter while calling for change and justice. 

He references the impact Choi made on Hara's drastic decision and expresses anger over the fact that Choi was not found guilty on illegally hidden camera filmings as was ultimately sentenced to probation and a suspended sentence without any prison time. 

Meanwhile, Choi's appeal trial is to take place on May 21st. Goo Ho In's post reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Goo Hara's brother Goo Ho In. 

I learned that Choi Jong Bum's appeal case will be starting in May, and I am speaking as a representative to prevent further harm from coming to our family by stating our statement regarding this matter.


As you may know, the perpetrator received a suspended sentence during his first trial. However, after he received his sentence, Choi opened his own beauty salon and held open parties. he has shown a completely different side of him and showed a completely different face, 180 degrees different from how he presented himself. Our family, as well as Hara's friends, loved and cared for Hara. There is no way to describe our anger at the despicable actions. 

Regretfully, our country is still not punishing perpetrators of dating violence with the intensity it should. We are still reeling over the fact that Choi received a not guilty sentence for hidden camera filming, and acknowledging the violence and threats he made against Hara caused her severe mental damage led to his sentence. The court helped Choi return to society, and we cannot understand that. 


Hara's drastic choice was highly affected by Choi's actions, and we ask for severe and just punishment. We hope that at least in the second trial, that the court makes a decision that appeals to logic and justice, bringing punishment to an evil criminal. 


In addition, we look forward to the institutional reform for those affected and pained by dating violence. Thank you for loving and caring about Hara. 

PS. It is said that our petition has now been formally filed with the National Assembly and referred to the National Assembly Law and Judicial Commission. We hope that the new parliament will make sure the law is made. Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to many people at home and abroad who sympathized and agreed with the petition."


안녕하세요 故구하라 친오빠 구호인입니다. 최근 최종범씨 사건의 항소심이 5월에 시작된다는 뉴스와 관련하여 저희에게 해당 사건의 입장을 물어보시는 분들이 있어 피해자 가족을 대표하여 말씀드립니다. 잘 아시는 것처럼 가해자 최씨는 1심판결에서 집행유예 판결을 선고받고 사회에 나왔습니다. 그런데 최씨는 집행유예로 풀려난 후 미용실을 오픈하고 너무나 놀랍게도 오픈파티를 하는 등 반성과는 180도 다른 모습을 보이고 있습니다. 저희 가족들과 그 동안 하라를 아껴주고 사랑해주었던 많은 지인들은 최씨의 이러한 파렴치한 행동에 형언할 수 없는 분노를 금할 길이 없습니다. 아쉽게도 아직 우리나라에서 데이트폭력에 대한 처벌 수위는 너무 낮고 피해자에 대한 보호는 너무 미약합니다. 저희는 지금도 1심에서 최씨가 몰카를 촬영한 것에 대해 무죄 판결이 내려지고, 폭행과 협박으로 인하여 피해자가 극심한 정신적 고통을 받았을 것이라고 인정하면서도 집행유예 판결을 선고하여 최씨가 사회에 나올 수 있도록 한 것이 도무지 이해가 가지 않습니다. 저희는 하라의 극단적인 선택에 많은 영향을 끼친 가해자 최씨에 대한 강력한 처벌을 다시 한 번 촉구합니다. 2심에서라도 보편적 상식과 정의관념에 맞는 재판부의 현명한 판결을 통하여 흉악한 범죄를 저지른 자에 대하여 합당한 처벌이 내려질 수 있기를 간절히 바랍니다. 아울러 저희는 금번 사건을 계기로 앞으로 데이트폭력으로 인하여 고통받는 많은 분들을 위한 제도개선이 반드시 이루어지기를 기대합니다. 이를 위하여 저희는 법률대리인인 노종언 변호사님과 함께 구체적이고 다각도의 방법을 고민하고 있습니다. 항상 하라를 아껴주고 사랑해주신 많은 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. ps. 많은 분들이 구하라법에 공감해주신 결과 저희가 제출한 국회 청원에 대해 10만명의 동의를 받았습니다. 이제 저희 청원은 국회에 정식으로 접수되어 국회 법제사법위원회에 회부되었다고 합니다. 새로운 국회에서 꼭 구하라법이 만들어지기를 소망합니다. 다시 한 번 청원에 공감해 주시고 동의해 주신 국내외 많은 분들께 진심으로 감사의 말씀을 드립니다. 구호인 드림

red_beryl4,070 pts
Wishing the brother to remain strong.

Choi Jong Bum is manipulative abuser who ruined Hara's life and yet the law sided with him. He deserves to be jailed instead of opening salons and avoiding any responsibility in driving her to death.

