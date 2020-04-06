Amber visits DIVE Studios to stan her f(x) members' solo releases

Amber gave a bittersweet interview raving over her fellow f(x) members' solo releases.

The solo artist made a visit to DIVE Studios to take on the role as the guest host while Eric Nam is in Los Angeles. She highlighted her favorite solo releases from each of her fellow members and shared stories and lessons she learned during her time with them as well.

Amber impressed viewers as she spoke glowingly about all her fellow members and spent some time remembering Sulli's legacy as well. Check out the video above to watch the whole interview.