K-Pop songs to listen to when you’re stressed

It’s completely okay to be feeling a bit stressed, especially with all of the worldwide events happening right now. Music can be an amazing escape from all of this chaos, with its relaxing melodies and comforting lyrics. Check out some of these K-Pop songs that will help you get through your hardest times!
Lee Hi “Breathe”
It’s alright if you run out of breath
No one will blame you
It’s okay to make mistakes sometimes
Because anyone can do so
N. Flying “Rooftop”
Every time I look up in the sky
There’s not a single star
It’s alright, you’re my universe, shine bright for me
EXO “Lights Out”
When even breathing feels hard
And tears rise up
Some times
You can hide in me and cry
You can do that
Because it’ll pass
SEVENTEEN “Home”
If your heart has a hole
I’ll cover it with my hands
Even if your hands are empty, give them to me so I can fill them up
NCT 127 “Not Alone”
On this road that we walk together, walk together
We are never alone
D.O “That’s Okay”
The troubles you couldn’t talk about
The spots with deep scars
The time passing at the same pace
Like always, I'll wash them away
IU “Through the Night”
Tonight, I’ll send the glow of a firefly
to somewhere
Near your window
I hope it’s a good dream
Stray Kids “Grow Up”
You fell down, it’s alright, I’ll pick you up
Did you worry a lot?
No no no, it’s your first time
That’s ok, everyone does that
PENTAGON “Like This”
I won’t ever stop
For the only light I want
Oh yeah, even if there’s a storm
I’ll keep running like this
Park Bom “Spring”
Spring will be there for me
Beautiful flowers
When this cold wind passes
When my heart melts down
GOT7 “You Are”
When I’m lost and confused
When my head hurts and I’m tired
You hold my hand when I’m down
You warmly and tightly embrace me
MONSTA X “Find You”
Beneath the dark skies, when I cannot see a thing
I have the courage to run off away to anywhere
You reach out your hand to me, who was filled only with wounds
Putting the breath back in me who was dying
Wanna One “Spring Breeze”
Don’t worry, because I care more about you
Than anyone else
BTS “Outro: Wings”
I believe in myself
My back hurting is for my wings to come out
I believe in you, even if things are bleak right now
The end will be great
Taeyeon “Spark”
Yesterday, you were only dreaming
Like a small bird, like a small bird
Now it’s the right time, it’s your time
Breathe life into it, awaken the spark
