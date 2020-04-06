K-Pop songs to listen to when you’re stressed

It’s completely okay to be feeling a bit stressed, especially with all of the worldwide events happening right now. Music can be an amazing escape from all of this chaos, with its relaxing melodies and comforting lyrics. Check out some of these K-Pop songs that will help you get through your hardest times!

Lee Hi “Breathe”

It’s alright if you run out of breath

No one will blame you

It’s okay to make mistakes sometimes

Because anyone can do so

N. Flying “Rooftop”

Every time I look up in the sky

There’s not a single star

It’s alright, you’re my universe, shine bright for me

EXO “Lights Out”

When even breathing feels hard

And tears rise up

Some times

You can hide in me and cry

You can do that

Because it’ll pass

SEVENTEEN “Home”

If your heart has a hole

I’ll cover it with my hands

Even if your hands are empty, give them to me so I can fill them up

NCT 127 “Not Alone”

On this road that we walk together, walk together

We are never alone

D.O “That’s Okay”

The troubles you couldn’t talk about

The spots with deep scars

The time passing at the same pace

Like always, I'll wash them away

IU “Through the Night”

Tonight, I’ll send the glow of a firefly

to somewhere

Near your window

I hope it’s a good dream

Stray Kids “Grow Up”

You fell down, it’s alright, I’ll pick you up

Did you worry a lot?

No no no, it’s your first time

That’s ok, everyone does that

PENTAGON “Like This”

I won’t ever stop

For the only light I want

Oh yeah, even if there’s a storm

I’ll keep running like this

Park Bom “Spring”

Spring will be there for me

Beautiful flowers

When this cold wind passes

When my heart melts down

GOT7 “You Are”

When I’m lost and confused

When my head hurts and I’m tired

You hold my hand when I’m down

You warmly and tightly embrace me

MONSTA X “Find You”

Beneath the dark skies, when I cannot see a thing

I have the courage to run off away to anywhere

You reach out your hand to me, who was filled only with wounds

Putting the breath back in me who was dying

Wanna One “Spring Breeze”

Don’t worry, because I care more about you

Than anyone else

BTS “Outro: Wings”

I believe in myself

My back hurting is for my wings to come out

I believe in you, even if things are bleak right now

The end will be great

Taeyeon “Spark”

Yesterday, you were only dreaming

Like a small bird, like a small bird

Now it’s the right time, it’s your time

Breathe life into it, awaken the spark