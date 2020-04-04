9

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum's appeal trial to take place in May

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum's appeal trial will take place on May 21st.

The Seoul Central Court announced that his first appeal will take place on May 21st. It's been 9 months since the first trial in August 2019. Last year, Choi Jong Bum went on trial for various accusations, including illegal hidden camera filming. He was found guilty of his other accusations, but not on his illegal hidden camera filming, and was ultimately sentenced to 3 years of probation with 1 year and 6 months of prison time if probation was broken. 

Both Choi Jong Bum and the prosecutors had appealed the sentences. Hara had also been preparing her appeal before she passed away last year in November.

red_beryl4,042 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

I may as well post this again -_- Reminder that he:

Broke into her apartment at night and beat her up

Posed as a victim of domestic violence, claiming that Hara was an abuser and the scratch on his face( which was the result of Hara's self defense) would ruin his career prospects

All this was happening while he was blackmailing Hara with a sex tape which according to him "would make it impossible for her pursue an entertainment career"

He also made her kneel and beg him. He knew what he was doing and he didn't expect her to fight back and reveal the blackmail.

After having revealed the truth Hara started to receive another wave of hate comments and "hara's sex tape" was first among the trends on the internet.

He was opening his new salon while Hara was recovering from her suicide attempt.

And he wasn't even given prison time. Korean justice system sides with criminals and makes it impossible for the victims to get any justice.

1 more reply

0

aaaah28 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Good luck to Ho In. It must be so hard for him. He's fighting with his mother and now he also has to make sure that this piece of nothing goes to jail

