Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum's appeal trial to take place in May

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum's appeal trial will take place on May 21st.

The Seoul Central Court announced that his first appeal will take place on May 21st. It's been 9 months since the first trial in August 2019. Last year, Choi Jong Bum went on trial for various accusations, including illegal hidden camera filming. He was found guilty of his other accusations, but not on his illegal hidden camera filming, and was ultimately sentenced to 3 years of probation with 1 year and 6 months of prison time if probation was broken.

Both Choi Jong Bum and the prosecutors had appealed the sentences. Hara had also been preparing her appeal before she passed away last year in November.