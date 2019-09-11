3

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

Ex-boyfriend Choi to appeal court's first ruling involving assault lawsuit with Hara

According to reports on September 12, singer/actress Hara's former ex-boyfriend Choi will be seeking an appeal trail regarding the Seoul District Court's initial ruling in his assault case. 

Choi filed his appeal back on September 5 through his legal representative. Prosecutors have also requested an appeal in this trial against Choi, seeking a heavier sentence. Back on August 29, the Seoul District Court sentenced Choi to approximately a year and 6 months in prison, if he violates any additional laws during a probation period of 3 years. Choi was found guilty of crimes including property damages, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force. However, Choi was found not guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming, on the basis that the victim knew of the existence of this footage, did not ask to delete the footage immediately after she learned of it, etc. 

While Choi will be appealing his case in order to seek a lighter sentence, prosecutors will be seeking to charge Choi additionally for sexual assault. Legal insiders expect a rigorous trial process. 

jeyjin560
11 minutes ago

That was a really light sentence too. I hope the prosecutors give him a harsher sentence for being so ungrateful

trogdorthe8th
32 minutes ago

Oooooooh, please do it! Please do it like that other fool who appealed his case (I believe for drunk driving) recently and ended up not only losing, but getting a harsher sentence. I think so many would LOVE to see this guy get even more added to his punishment considering the horrible leniency they gave him on the sexual assault charges. I hope the prosecution buries this monster.

