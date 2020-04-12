3

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Actress Han So Hee stuns the Internet with her beautiful high school pictures

AKP STAFF

Actress Han So Hee's high school picture was revealed on a popular online community and netizens can't stop talking about her natural beauty. 

On April 12, with the title "Han So Hee's Ulsan girls' high school days", an anonymous user shared two pictures of the actress. She shows off her natural beauty in a school uniform in these pictures. 

In Han So Hee's previous interview, she has shared "I'm from the city of Ulsan. I was a rather reserved and quiet student. I went to the same school as actress Kim Tae Hee, and my Korean literature teacher graduated with her." 


In related news, she has been playing a role as one of the female leads in JTBC's new drama series 'The World of the Married'.


What do you think? 


  1. misc.
  2. HAN SO HEE
1 2,365 Share 100% Upvoted

1

yvangelica892 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

She is so beautiful.- I hope we can see her in a role a bit less "hateable" hahahaha but we can't deny she is a good actress!

Share
HyunA
HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted
2 hours ago   7   20,024
GWSN
GWSN reveals April comeback date
4 hours ago   0   884
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
1 day ago   113   123,518

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND