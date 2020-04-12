Actress Han So Hee stuns the Internet with her beautiful high school pictures

Actress Han So Hee's high school picture was revealed on a popular online community and netizens can't stop talking about her natural beauty.



On April 12, with the title "Han So Hee's Ulsan girls' high school days", an anonymous user shared two pictures of the actress. She shows off her natural beauty in a school uniform in these pictures.

In Han So Hee's previous interview, she has shared "I'm from the city of Ulsan. I was a rather reserved and quiet student. I went to the same school as actress Kim Tae Hee, and my Korean literature teacher graduated with her."





In related news, she has been playing a role as one of the female leads in JTBC's new drama series 'The World of the Married'.



