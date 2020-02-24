JYP Entertainment and Republic Records to enter strategic partnership for TWICE's overseas promotions

Look out world! TWICE is about to make take over global markets as JYP Entertainment and Republic Records enter a strategic partnership to help with the group's promotions!

An exclusive Billboard article has announced that the group will be working with the top American label to elevate their promotions. Home to artists such as Ariana Grande, Drake, and more, Republic Records has dominated 2019 charts and it seems like their partnership with JYP will bring the group to another level.

From the Billboard article:

"We are so excited to make a strategic alliance with the 'No. 1' label Republic Records," JYP CEO Jimmy Jeong shares via a statement. "Through our strategic alliance for TWICE, we strongly hope to present the next level of K-pop to fans all around the world."



Republic Records founder and CEO Monte Lipman also spoke excitedly about teaming up with the Korean superlabel. "I've known J.Y. Park for the last two decades and have always admired his company's extraordinary success and trajectory," he says. "The organization's vision and groundbreaking achievements have placed them at the forefront of popular culture. We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team of executives and their amazing artists, including multi-platinum global superstars TWICE."

Stay tuned for more details regarding TWICE's overseas promotions.