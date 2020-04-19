Fans immobilize 'New Era Project' servers after 'Mr. Trot' top 6 releases new profile images

Fans have immobilized 'New Era Project's official website, after the agency unveiled new profile photos of 'Mister Trot's top 6 contestants!

Even after wrapping up the survival on TV Chosun's trot competition program 'Mister Trot', the top 6 contestants including winner Lim Young Woong, runner-up Young Tak, third place Lee Chan Won, as well as Jung Dong Won, Jang Min Ho, and Kim Hee Jae have been promoting together on various variety programs while also promoting as solo artists.

Earlier this week, 'New Era Project' unveiled a brand new set of individual as well as group profile images of the top 6. The singers posed in cozy, casual styles with bright smiles, as well as in chic, suit styles with charismatic expressions. Shortly afterward, not only was 'New Era Project's official website down for several hours, but various contents such as the singers' making films, SNS selcas, and more also received rave response from fans.

Meanwhile, 'Mister Trot's Lim Young Woong, Young Tak, Lee Chan Won, Jung Dong Won, Jang Min Ho, and Kim Hee Jae are currently greeting viewers through TV Chosun's 'Call Center of Love'.

