EXO's Suho reveals he has a 500+ shoe collection

EXO's Suho revealed he has a 500+ shoe collection.



On the April 3rd episode of 'Cultwo Show', Suho surprised everyone when he revealed he had collected over 500 pairs of shoes. The EXO member expressed, "It's been about 10 years since I've liked only one brand. The fit is good. I don't really wear shoes from other brands," explaining the start to his collection.



He added on his dedication to collecting shoes, "Around the time I debuted, I stood in a line for limited-edition shoes."



In other news, Suho recently made his solo debut with "Let's Love". Did you know about Suho's shoe collection?