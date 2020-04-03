12

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXO's Suho reveals he has a 500+ shoe collection

EXO's Suho revealed he has a 500+ shoe collection.

On the April 3rd episode of 'Cultwo Show', Suho surprised everyone when he revealed he had collected over 500 pairs of shoes. The EXO member expressed, "It's been about 10 years since I've liked only one brand. The fit is good. I don't really wear shoes from other brands," explaining the start to his collection.

He added on his dedication to collecting shoes, "Around the time I debuted, I stood in a line for limited-edition shoes."


In other news, Suho recently made his solo debut with "Let's Love". Did you know about Suho's shoe collection?

DG2523
1 hour ago

I get it. I only wear Nike shoes too. They fit the best and don't hurt my feet at all. But I wish I had 500+ 😄

BTSRULEVIPDROOL
59 minutes ago

you dont see Kookie bragging do you this is why exo cant break out into the west we dont care about money only talent that shit might fly in korea not here

