SM Entertainment gives update on Red Velvet Wendy's condition after stage accident

SM Entertainment has updated fans on Red Velvet Wendy's condition after her unfortunate stage accident late last year.



On April 3, the label told media outlets, "Though Wendy has gone far in her recovery, she is still receiving hospital treatment. She's improved a lot, and she's currently recovering and receiving treatment."



As previously reported, Wendy suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries after falling 2.5 meters during rehearsals for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' on December 25 of last year. As the location of her injuries include sensitive areas, her recovery period is expected to be longer than fans may hope.



In other news, Wendy is set to voice the female lead Poppy in the Korean dubbed version of the animated movie 'Trolls World Tour'. Stay tuned for updates on Wendy and Red Velvet.