CRAVITY's Minhee, Woobin & Taeyoung prepare for their debut in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' teaser images

CRAVITY's Minhee, Woobin, and Taeyoung prepared for their debut in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' teaser images.

Following JungmoSerim, and Wonjin, the 3 CRAVITY members are taking on the same relaxed, chic and cool concept for their debut. The upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

   

