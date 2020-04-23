ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, and MJ are gorgeous time travelers in their teaser images for 'Gateway'.
On April 23, Fantagio Music revealed the latest teasers for ASTRO's seventh mini album, and Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, and MJ have taken on the group's 'time traveler' concept. ASTRO's mini album 'Gateway' drops on May 4 KST, and as previously reported, they'll be returning with all 6 members.
Take a look at ASTRO's latest teasers below!
8
2
Posted by1 hour ago
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin & MJ are gorgeous time travelers in 'Gateway' teaser images
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, and MJ are gorgeous time travelers in their teaser images for 'Gateway'.
0 780 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment