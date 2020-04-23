Lee Hyun Woo cast in upcoming movie 'Dream' alongside IU and Park Seo Joon

Lee Hyun Woo has been cast in the upcoming movie 'Dream' alongside IU and Park Seo Joon.



On April 23, Lee Hyun Woo's label Awesome ENT confirmed the reports that the actor is starring in the newest film by director Lee Byung Hun, who was behind 'Extreme Job' and JTBC's 'Melo is My Nature'. 'Dream' will tell the story of people who are competing for an annual international soccer event, Homeless World Cup, led by a professional soccer player (played by Park Seo Joon) on disciplinary probation.



Lee Hyun Woo will be playing the role of a soccer player on the team named In Gook. The news of his casting is gathering interest as Lee Hyun Woo is known to be good friends with IU and Park Seo Joon, and the actor previously appeared in IU's "You and I" and "Above the Time" music videos.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Dream'.