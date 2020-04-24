A Pink win #1 + Performances from April 24th 'Music Bank'!

4

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit it Out", and H&D debuted with "Soul" and "Good Night". GOT7 came back with "Not by the Moon", April returned with "LALALILALA", Kanto made a comeback with "Favorite", and IMFACT returned with "Lie", and Jin Minho came back with "How About You".

As for the nominees, A Pink and Zico were up against each other with "Dumhdurum" and "Any Song", but it was A Pink's "Dumhdurum" that took the win. Congratulations to A Pink!

There were also performances by A Pink(G)I-DLECRAVITYcignatureMCNDTOOHajin, and Surple.

Check out the performances below!

