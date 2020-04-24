A Pink win #1 + Performances from April 24th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit it Out", and H&D debuted with "Soul" and "Good Night". GOT7 came back with "Not by the Moon", April returned with "LALALILALA", Kanto made a comeback with "Favorite", and IMFACT returned with "Lie", and Jin Minho came back with "How About You".



As for the nominees, A Pink and Zico were up against each other with "Dumhdurum" and "Any Song", but it was A Pink's "Dumhdurum" that took the win. Congratulations to A Pink!

There were also performances by A Pink, (G)I-DLE, CRAVITY, cignature, MCND, TOO, Hajin, and Surple.





Check out the performances below!



