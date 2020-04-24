Dara thanks Minzy for showing her support at musical

Dara thanked Minzy for showing her support at her musical 'Another Oh Hae Young'.



On April 24, Dara shared the photos below along with the caption, "Our Minzy! My fellow members are the people who know me best and have been around me the longest, and her being able to see and enjoy how much I've grown is making me feel a little emotional and excited. A lot of emotions are running through me. That's what 2NE1 was all about, the evolution of the 21st century. Haha."



She also added the hashtags, "Real maknae. Fake maknae," referring to Minzy and herself. In the photos, Dara holds a bouquet of flowers from Minzy.



Take a look at the photos of the two former 2NE1 members below!

우리 밍끼~!!!😍아무래도 나를 제일 잘 알고 오래 봐온게 우리 멤버들인데,나의 이런 발전한 모습을 보고 좋아해주는 모습을 보니 나도 몬가 뭉클하면서 신나구😭 만감이 교차했다.. 퉤니원의 의미가 그거잖아요 ㅋㅋ 21세기의 새로운 진화 ㅋㅋ🤣 #realmaknae & #fakemaknae #minzy #dara #2ne1 ♥️♠️ pic.twitter.com/I7UCBMG24o — Sandara Park (@krungy21) April 24, 2020