Yeonwoo responds to criticism after sharing petitions on 'Telegram Nth Room' perpetrators

Yeonwoo responded to criticism she received after sharing government petitions on the 'Telegram Nth Room' perpetrators.



On March 28, the former Momoland member shared screenshots of the government petitions on Instagram. One petition requested Judge Oh be removed from the 'Telegram Nth Room' trials, while another asked for the investigation into the perpetrators who doxxed victims by sharing their personally identifying information online.



One netizen criticized Yeonwoo's post, commenting, "Are you posting these kinds of petitions knowing what the separation of powers are," referring to the fact that South Korea's government is divided into branches with separate, independent powers.



Yeonwoo then responded to the criticism about her alleged lack of knowledge, stating, "More than because I want realistic change, I petitioned to participate in public opinion and because I want the people I love to come from the same heart. If you're saying this because of who I am or because of how old I am, I have the right to use my sensibility and determine what's right and wrong because I'm a person. I'm going to voice my opinion, so don't worry about it. Do you think that I didn't look into this at all before doing this. If you know about these things, then let's file a civil complaint together."



As previously reported, the identity of the main suspect involved in the frightening sex trafficking controversy has been revealed as 25-year-old Jo Joo Bin who used the pseudonym 'Baksa'. Through the 'Telegram Nth Room', perpetrators opened chat rooms through the service Telegram to share sexually explicit photos and videos of female victims, including minors, to some 260,000 users. It's reported blackmail was used to coerce victims into violent acts, including sexual assault, and videos of the acts were sold to users. Jo Joo Bin is also said to have sent reporters threatening messages and plotted to kill a child.



What are your thoughts on Yeonwoo's response?