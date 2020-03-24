21

Posted by sl278

'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin revealed to have been investigated for plotting to kill a child

'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect  Jo Joo Bin (also known as Baksa)'s identity was revealed to the nation yesterday, and it has been revealed that the police are also investigating him for conspiring to murder a child at a daycare with another suspect. 

Jo Joo Bin had been asked to commit a murder by public service worker Kang. Kang had previously been sentenced to 1 year in prison and 2 months in prison after being sentenced for making repeated threats against a woman in her 30s. He was released from prison last March and apparently asked Jo to help him get revenge by murdering the woman's daughter. Jo then found the address of the daycare the woman's daughter was attending in order to kill the daughter. Kang apparently left 4 million KRW (~3200 USD) at Jo's doorstep for helping him. Although the two never went through with the murder, the police had been investigating them for intent to murder. 

Meanwhile, Jo Joo Bin was arrested on March 19 for operating the controversial chatroom involving the sex trafficking of underage girls, in addition to a myriad of violent crimes committed against over 70 women. It has been reported that the videos containing these crimes have been sold to over 260,000 men.

trogdorthe8th
41 minutes ago

Truly a monster, and sadly I fear that this will hardly be the last or the worst of the things we learn about him. When someone is involved in something so insidious, chances are there are a myriad of things they've participated in that may be just as bad if not worse. I'm relieved they were able to catch him before he could do anything more, but this just shows that it's absolutely vital that they expose every single individual who participated in those chatrooms to make certain they can be vetted as well. Clearly he associated with many people who were just as devious as he was, and they too need to be stopped before they can hurt more people.

yugyeomgot7
51 minutes ago

my eyes are like 17 times their normal size right now

