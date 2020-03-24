'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin revealed revealed to have sent threatening messages to SBS reporters

More information regarding the 'Telegram Nth Room' main suspect Jo Joo Bin has been revealed.

Reports state that the 25-year-old criminal sent some pretty creepy messages to the reporters from broadcast stations who were investigating him to conduct a report.

Back on January 17th, SBS's 'Curious Stories' displayed the messages staff members received from Jo Joo Bin (Baksa) on Telegram. When the staff asked Jo Joo Bin if he had no guilt, he stated: "I am not a psychopath and have guilt. But let me ask you one thing. How much would you take in order to shoot a person, PD-nim?" He continued, saying: "I would shoot boldly. If there are other profits to make as well."

Jo Joo Bin also sent threatening messages that could not be aired on the program due to their graphic nature, amongst them saying: "If anything relating Baksa goes out on SBS, one woman will jump or burn herself to death. No matter what way the accident happens, I have notified you of it and captured it as evidence."

