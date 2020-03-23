15

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WINNER to hold a livestream party to celebrate the release of their 3rd full album 'Remember'

WINNER is not holding back and going full out for their 3rd full album 'REMEMBER' which will be dropping on April 9th. 

Their pre-release single, "Hold", will be released on March 26th but in the meantime, the boys have promised fans a great time with a party teaser poster for the V Live release party on March 30th. Given their posing and the flashy theme, it seems like the members have prepared a fun time for fans in order to celebrate their newest release.

Stay tuned for more updates. 

1234xyz2,418 pts 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

Yes yes yes!

Comeback date with WINNER. What could be more perfect! ❤❤❤

Kirsty_Louise10,150 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Hell yeah, I've missed them!

