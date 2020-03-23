Kahi buried in negative comments after recent Instagram posts about enjoying the outdoors during coronavirus pandemic

Kahi is facing a storm of negative Instagram comments after a recent post she made.

On the 23rd, the former idol made a now-deleted post defending her decision to take her kids in Bali outside despite the coronavirus pandemic. The post showed her and her children playing in the ocean and she revealed that her family will be temporarily moving back to Korea, it reads as follows:





"I'm having a hard time these days. The entire world is. Everyone is sensitive and working hard. Everyone is filled with fear and trying to live protecting their families. Everyone wants a place to run and play outside with their children while getting fresh air and laughing. We just played at a playground in front of our house for a bit, went to the mountains wearing masks, and to the zoo. I want to be parents making these experiences for my children.





Yes. I was like that too. This is Bali. Our front yard is the ocean and a playground and there are mountains right over it. In Korea, I got the courage to go outside briefly in front of our house and run around with our kids and it made me so happy, but even if I say that people will ask me why I'm talking about it in the country's current state. I went out when there was no one when the sun was warm. Mysteriously, my kids who had been coughing and had runny noses symptoms stopped after going out that day. As they got sunlight and touched sand and played, I felt their colds went away due to nature's strength.





The strength the obvious sun and ocean gives, I felt that it was unfortunate for those who can't access it. I am also very grateful these days. Everyone, I received a lot of love in the past couple of days and I am a celebrity but also someone's mom. Going out briefly in the ocean, that was just my heart as a parent. We will return to Korea soon. This place is getting more and more dangerous, and it's hard to get tested and if they get sick, we can't leave the country so made this decision before things get more difficult. I have more respect for Korea now and am going in with a respectful heart. I will try living more thoughtfully and carefully. Thank you for reading my long message. I truly wish you stay healthy."



Netizens buried Kahi in negative comments for her post given the current outbreak situation, saying:





"Just... don't upload on SNS."



"I just read this entire post and your husband's life must be suffering..."

"LOL I thought 'nature' cured your kids. Why are you coming back then?"

"It's so dangerous there (Bali) so you're coming back to Korea? LOL"

"Honestly, this is disgusting to see. We can't even come out of our houses. Playgrounds? If you cared about the state of this country you wouldn't have uploaded this."



What do you think?