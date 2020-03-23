7

3

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Gaho, Zico, and ITZY top Instiz chart for the fourth week of March 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of March (March 16 - March 22) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 26,758 Points



2. Zico - "Any Song" - 14,945 Points



3. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 12,514 Points



4. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 8,971 Points



5. BTS - "On" - 8,969 Points



6. Kim Feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,478 Points



7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,247 Points



8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 6,887 Points



9. Noel - "Suddenly" - 6,871 Points



10. Changmo - "METEOR" - 6,542 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

popularit2,217 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

omg yes gaho

1234xyz2,418 pts 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

Does this mean Zico's number 2?

Number 2 is missing on your list

If yes, then congrats Zico!!! 😍😍

