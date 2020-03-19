Former CNBLUE member Jonghun to be officially discharged from mandatory service later this month

Former CNBLUE member Jonghyun has received his final vacation before his official discharge from mandatory military service, and will not be returning to his base for his discharge date.

On March 20, FNC Entertainment confirmed, "Lee Jonghyun is on his last vacation from his mandatory military service. As per temporary Coronavirus prevention protocol, he will not be returning to his military base, but will be officially relieved of his duties on March 25."

As previously reported, entry in and out of military bases is temporarily banned for active duty soldiers due to Coronavirus (COVID19) prevention procedures. As a result, soldiers who are close to finishing their required mandatory service duties can leave their base early during their final vacation, and are not required to return to the base. Idols such as 2PM's Wooyoung, CNBLUE's Jungshin and Minhyuk, and 2AM's Jo Kwon were similarly discharged of their duties in this manner.

Meanwhile, former CNBLUE member Jonghyun was previously accused of being a chat room member in Jung Joon Young's illegal hidden camera footage distribution case. Shortly afterward, FNC Entertainment confirmed his departure from CNBLUE.

