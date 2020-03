Rookie boy group ONEUS is finally making their first comeback of 2020!

On March 10, ONEUS unveiled a surprise "coming soon" moving teaser with the hashtags #Come_back and #NewMoon. Also according to the teaser, ONEUS will be releasing their 1st single album soon.

This will mark ONEUS's first comeback in approximately 6 months, since 'Fly With Us' and "LIT" last September. Stay tuned for more updates!