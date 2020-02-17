IZ*ONE makes highly anticipated comeback with vibrant 'Fiesta' MV

The ladies of IZ*ONE are officially back in action!

On February 17 KST, the 'Produce 48' project group unveiled the music video for their comeback single "Fiesta," the title track off of their first full-length album 'BLOOM*IZ.'





The single is an upbeat track accented with dreamlike synthesizer and a fast-paced beat, fusing the trademark IZ*ONE sound with an atmosphere of celebration. Following the theme, the music video is also filled with plenty of festival concept elements, including feathers, confetti, streamers, and plenty of bright color.



'BLOOM*IZ' marks the resumption of the unit's activities following the Mnet vote manipulation scandal and subsequent arrest of 'Produce' series production director Ahn Joon Young. The album was originally to be released last November; however, due to the investigation, IZ*ONE's comeback schedule was temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE will be celebrating their big return with fans through a televised Mnet comeback show 'Comeback IZ*ONE BLOOM*IZ.'

Check out the music video for "Fiesta" above!