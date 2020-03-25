Singer Wheesung under investigation for abusing illegal drug propofol

According to reports on March 26, singer Wheesung (38) is currently under police investigation for multiple uses of the illegal anesthesia drug propofol.

One media representative claimed, "While investigating a recently apprehended illegal drug dealer, police learned that singer Wheesung was also involved in mass purchasing propofol." Police are currently preparing to request an arrest warrant for Wheesung soon.

This is not the first time that the veteran singer became wrapped up in an illegal drug scandal, for allegations of using propofol from 2011 through 2013 while visiting a skincare clinic, a nerve clinic, etc. At the time, the case came to a close with no indictment.



Stay tuned for updates.