Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Singer Wheesung under investigation for abusing illegal drug propofol

According to reports on March 26, singer Wheesung (38) is currently under police investigation for multiple uses of the illegal anesthesia drug propofol. 

One media representative claimed, "While investigating a recently apprehended illegal drug dealer, police learned that singer Wheesung was also involved in mass purchasing propofol." Police are currently preparing to request an arrest warrant for Wheesung soon. 

This is not the first time that the veteran singer became wrapped up in an illegal drug scandal, for allegations of using propofol from 2011 through 2013 while visiting a skincare clinic, a nerve clinic, etc. At the time, the case came to a close with no indictment. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Wheesung
0

diadems-1,789 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Wheesung been trash since the 2010's.

0

RIILEY152 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

can’t we just focus on giving drug users the help they need to recover from addiction instead of parading them around in front of the masses for public humiliation

