Kim Soo Hyun is impeccably handsome in 'Elle' pictorial wearing 'Mido' watches

Actor Kim Soo Hyun will blow you away with his visuals once again, in his latest pictorial for 'Elle' magazine's April issue!

In this spring-themed pictorial, Kim Soo Hyun modeled key items from Swiss watch brand 'Mido's upcoming collection. The actor can be seen pairing the sleek, elegant watches perfectly with light, spring-colored fashion styles, inspiring the most romantic, mature boyfriend look.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will be returning to the small-screen soon with his new tvN drama, 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'.