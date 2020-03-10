18

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shincheonji member who was monitored for the coronavirus jumps to her death from 11th floor apartment, police investigating her case

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

A female member of the Shincheonji cult, who was being actively monitored for possible Coronavirus infection, died after jumping from her apartment.

The Jeollabuk-do and Jeongeup police stations announced on March 10 that a 41-year-old female fell from the 11th floor of her apartment.  

She was included in the list of members of Shincheonji, who recently received two tests for possible coronavirus infection. The results were all negative. An official from Jeollabuk-do stated: “As a member of Shincheonji she was included in the list of people under suspicion of having the coronavirus. We conducted a test and it was negative. She was under active monitoring, and the monitoring period was scheduled to end on the 13th." The police are trying to grasp the exact circumstances of the death.

On the 26th of last month, Jeonbuk-do issued an administrative order to close the Shincheonji facility and prohibit meetings according to the Infectious Disease Prevention Act. Of the 13,270 church members in Shincheonji in the Jeollabuk-do region, 51 have not answered or answered by phone. The city is cooperating with the police to try to discover their location. There were 530 members in Jeonbuk Province who showed symptoms of Corona19, 1 was positive and 502 negative.

  1. misc.
12 10,032 Share 82% Upvoted

6

Kkkpopvvv3,260 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Cults why are they not banned they are just a million $ scam. They brainwash people into giving up everything they have

Share

4

cupidkyumi1,033 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

But what made her take her own life? She was tested negative, and was about to be discharged... This is saddening.

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND