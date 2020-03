Jay Park addressed his scuffle with Brian Ortega on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

The MMA fighter smacked Jay Park, leading to them being separated after a scuffle. During the interview, Jay approached the subject lightly and joked around. Jay Park also stated that he doesn't know why Brian Ortega is angry at him since he is just the translator and not a fighter. He also stated that he is a fan of Brian's and follows him on Instagram.

Check out the video above.